TVS Motor appoints Venkat Viswanathan as Technical Advisor for electric mobility biz

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
TVS Motor Company has announced the appointment of Professor Venkat Viswanathan as Technical Advisor for its Electric Mobility business as the leading two and three-wheeler maker has been accelerating its electric vehicle focus through organic and inorganic means.
Prof Viswanathan brings broad expertise in energy storage and Li-ion batteries, specifically electric vehicles.This association will significantly enhance TVS Motor Company’s battery technology capabilities and strengthen its commitment to offer best-in-class green mobility globally, said a company statement.
“Prof. Venkat Viswanathan, who will play an important role in guiding us in the electric mobility journey.He is a thought leader in the field of innovations of advanced battery technology.His major strides in battery technology will give us a competitive edge in delivering value for money, superior technology, and aspirational electric vehicles to meet the fast-evolving customer needs,” said Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company.
Now, Prof Viswanathan is an Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University and is a recipient of numerous awards, including the National Science Foundation CAREER award, Alfred P. Sloan Fellow, ONR Young Investigator Award and MIT Technology Review Innovators Under 35 Finalist.
“I am excited to associate with TVS Motor Company to be a part of their vision to build a strong EV ecosystem.I look forward to working in great synergy with the company known for its pioneering technologies in future mobility,” said Prof Viswanathan.
Before joining Carnegie Mellon, he received his PhD at Stanford University and did postdoctoral studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.In addition to his professorship, he serves as a technical advisor and Scientific Advisory Board Member at QuantumScape, a company developing next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles, and Chief Scientist at Aionics, a company, bringing cutting-edge machine-learning methods for battery materials innovation.
The electric mobility business at TVS Motor Company is making significant strides towards developing new products and technologies. The company has committed . ₹1,000 crore in that direction, a good portion of which has already been invested. Intending to lead the way in electrification, the company is readying a complete portfolio of two & three-wheelers in the range of 5-25kW, all of which will be in the market within the next 24 months.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...