TVS Motor appoints Venkat Viswanathan as Technical Advisor for electric mobility biz

TVS Motor Company has announced the appointment of Professor Venkat Viswanathan as Technical Advisor for its Electric Mobility business as the leading two and three-wheeler maker has been accelerating its electric vehicle focus through organic and inorganic means.

Prof Viswanathan brings broad expertise in energy storage and Li-ion batteries, specifically electric vehicles.This association will significantly enhance TVS Motor Company’s battery technology capabilities and strengthen its commitment to offer best-in-class green mobility globally, said a company statement.

“Prof. Venkat Viswanathan, who will play an important role in guiding us in the electric mobility journey.He is a thought leader in the field of innovations of advanced battery technology.His major strides in battery technology will give us a competitive edge in delivering value for money, superior technology, and aspirational electric vehicles to meet the fast-evolving customer needs,” said Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company.

Now, Prof Viswanathan is an Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University and is a recipient of numerous awards, including the National Science Foundation CAREER award, Alfred P. Sloan Fellow, ONR Young Investigator Award and MIT Technology Review Innovators Under 35 Finalist.

“I am excited to associate with TVS Motor Company to be a part of their vision to build a strong EV ecosystem.I look forward to working in great synergy with the company known for its pioneering technologies in future mobility,” said Prof Viswanathan.

Before joining Carnegie Mellon, he received his PhD at Stanford University and did postdoctoral studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.In addition to his professorship, he serves as a technical advisor and Scientific Advisory Board Member at QuantumScape, a company developing next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles, and Chief Scientist at Aionics, a company, bringing cutting-edge machine-learning methods for battery materials innovation.

The electric mobility business at TVS Motor Company is making significant strides towards developing new products and technologies. The company has committed . ₹1,000 crore in that direction, a good portion of which has already been invested. Intending to lead the way in electrification, the company is readying a complete portfolio of two & three-wheelers in the range of 5-25kW, all of which will be in the market within the next 24 months.