TVS Motor buys UK's iconic premium bike brand Norton

TVS Motor Company on Friday announced that it has bought UK’s iconic sporting motorcycle brand Norton in an all-cash deal for a sum of 16 million British pounds (about Rs.153 crore), marking domestic two-wheeler major’s entry into the top end (above 850cc) of the superbike market.

Founded by James Lansdowne Norton, in Birmingham, in 1898, Norton Motorcycles is recognized as the most popular British motorcycle brands and is one of the most emotive marquees today.

Norton bikes are known for their classic models and eclectic range of luxury motorcycles ranging from authentic retro classic reboots of the famous Commando to their contemporary 200 bhp, 1200cc V4 super-bikes. Its other popular models include Dominator and V4 RR

Norton has been selling 850c-1200cc premium bikes across 21 countries, and their bikes are priced in the range of 25,000-45,000 pounds with custom-built features.

However, the British company has been going through a tough time with its annual sales plunging to 500 units in the past two years.

TVS Motor’s deal involves the acquisition of certain assets of Norton Motorcycles (UK) Ltd (in administration) through one of TVS Motor’s overseas subsidiaries, and it is not carrying any liabilities of the British company.

“Norton has fantastic global appeal with its British heritage, and we see an opportunity to nurture and grow this brand globally. We will extend our full support for Norton to regain its full glory in the international motorcycle landscape,” Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said on a video conference call with select journalists.

TVS Motor Company sees a strong synergy between both the brands and hopes that Norton motorcycles can leverage TVS Motor Company’s global reach and supply chain capabilities to expand to newer markets.

TVS Motor will retain 55-odd staff of Norton and will strengthen the existing manufacturing facility for future growth.

“We have huge pending orders for Norton bikes, and our immediate focus is to fulfil those orders. Norton bikes are sold across 21 markets. We will strengthen the brand’s presence in those markets first and then look at expanding to more markets, including India,” said Sudarshan Venu.

To a question, he said the company’s tie-up with BMW is healthy and was growing. Norton deal is entirely for a different segment.

“Norton will continue to retain its distinct brand identity with dedicated and specific business plans. TVS Motor will work closely with customers and employees in rebuilding the brand for future growth,” he added.