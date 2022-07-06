TVS Motor Company launches new bike Ronin to up its premium play 

Leading two and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company has introduced a new 225-cc motorcycle Ronin, marking its entry into a new high-end bike segment while strengthening its overall presence in the premium bike market.

The company has been focusing on plugging the gap in the sub-500cc segment with its own Apache series as also through bikes produced through its association with BMW.

Launched at a starting price of ₹1.49 lakh, Ronin, described as the industry-first modern-retro motorcycle, will be available in three variants — Ronin SS, Ronin DS and the top variant Ronin TD. It will be sold through select dealerships starting next week.

“TVS Ronin is a lifestyle partner complete with an exclusive range of merchandise and accessories, a riding community, and an effortless customisation process,” said Sudarshan Venu, MD, TVS Motor Company.

Premium lifestyle offering

The new motorcycle will also sport industry-first technology and convenience features like dual-channel ABS, voice assistance and enhanced connectivity. It will also introduce a differentiated ecosystem with an exclusive range of branded world-class merchandise and custom accessories, a configurator and a dedicated experience programme.

“Ronin, developed at a cost of ₹100 crore is the first premium lifestyle offering from our company and it will create its own segment of its customers. Since premiumisation is expected to grow in a big way, TVS Motor has been focusing on the same with a new range of offerings. Little over a third of our offerings are in the premium segment now,” said KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO of TVS Motor Company.

TVS Motor is expected to sell about one lakh units of Ronin during this fiscal and the new 225-cc bike is expected to help the company boost its volumes and share in the premium bike segment of 150-cc and above.

TVS Motor is the leader in above 150cc to 200cc market with its premium bike brand Apache series. However, it had no presence in the above 200cc-250cc segment, which reported volumes of 1.4 lakh units in FY19. But volumes declined to about 77,000 units in FY22. Bajaj is the big player with its products such as Avenger, Dominar and KTM range in this segment.

‘Worst may be over’

With its new ecosystem offerings, Ronin may also attract customers from above 250cc to 350cc bikes, which has been dominated by Royal Enfield. In this segment, TVS sells RR 310 bike, which has failed to create any impact for the brand.

Radhakrishnan indicated that the worst could be over the two-wheeler segment. While the rural segment is expected to do well this year, increased income levels would also spur the people, particularly the self-employed ones, to buy motorcycles, thereby driving the industry to a positive growth trajectory.

Two-wheeler industry would return to double-digit growth in two years. TVS Motor will continue to outpace the two-wheeler industry growth both in domestic and export segments with its premium offerings, he added.

