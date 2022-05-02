TVS Motor Company launches NTORQ 125 XT with new features 

Leading two and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company has introduced a new variant of its 125-cc scooter NTORQ - NTORQ 125 XT, which comes with what the company calls “industry-first hybrid TFT console” and new SmartXonnectTM, with 60+ new connectivity features such as “SmartXtalk” (advanced voice assist) and “Smartxtrack” (social, news, weather).

The NTORQ 125’s starting price is Rs 1,02,823 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the new scooter comes in a disc brake variant, according to a statement.

“TVS NTORQ 125 has become the preferred sporty 125 cc scooter with distinctive attributes, built on three key pillars of style, performance and technology. And, after the success story of the TVS NTORQ Super Squad Edition (Marvel association) and the TVS NTORQ Race Edition XP SmartXonnectTM (the most powerful 125 performance scooter) in India and abroad, we are happy to introduce the TVS NTORQ 125 XT, which is based around connectivity and technology. The tech-savvy Gen Z will be delighted by the TVS NTORQ experience that just went up a big notch in keeping with their connected lifestyles,” said Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President (Marketing) – Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company.

NTORQ 125 XT comes with a 124.8 cc, 3-valve, air-cooled, Race Tuned Fuel Injection (RT-Fi) engine that generates 6.9 kW of power at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

The scooter has a new paint scheme called Neon Green that makes it stand out from other variants in the TVS NTORQ 125 line-up, it said.