TVS Motor Company, PETRONAS join hands to create ‘PETRONAS TVS Racing Team’

Leading two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company on Monday announced a partnership agreement with global energy group PETRONAS to be the title partner of TVS Racing, India’s first factory racing team.

As a result of the partnership, TVS Racing team, with a racing legacy of four decades, has been rebranded as ‘PETRONAS TVS Racing Team’.

TVS Racing has been integral to the growth of the racing performance culture in the country since 1982. The PETRONAS TVS Racing Team will participate in all formats of domestic two-wheeler racing. PETRONAS is the national oil corporation of Malaysia.

“PETRONAS comes with many progressive technological solutions backed by significant wins in prominent racing events. I am confident that PETRONAS’ global expertise and solid presence in motorsports, combined with TVS Racing’s four decades of racing heritage will take us to greater heights,” said KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company, at an event held in the city to announce the partnership.

TVS Motor also announced a strategic business alliance with PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI), the global lubricants manufacturing and marketing arm of PETRONAS, to develop a co-branded oil ‘PETRONAS TVS TRU4 RacePro’.

The indigenously developed oil will be available for consumers in the high street market across India in May.

“We seal a stronger partnership with one of India’s most respected OEMs, TVS Motor Company, with the PETRONAS TVS Racing Team launch. PETRONAS lubricants have a solid track record in global motorsport events, and we are proud to support TVS Racing’s ambitions,” said Datuk Sazali Hamzah, Executive Vice-President and CEO Downstream PETRONAS.