TVS Motor Company to provide free Covid-19 vaccination to all employees

Two-wheeler and three-wheeled manufacturer TVS Motor Company on Saturday announced that it had extended free Covid-19 vaccination for all employees and their immediate family members.
This vaccination drive is in line with the ongoing Government guidelines and will cover 35,000 direct and indirect company employees across the country, the company said in a statement.
Executive Vice President Human Resources, TVS Motor Company, R Ananda Krishnan, said the company has strived to provide complete support to its employees and their extended family members through the pandemic, ranging from apps for emergency requirements, doctor-on-call, Covid-19 awareness communication and mental wellness programmes.
“With this vaccination drive, we continue our endeavour to prioritise the health and safety of all our employees and their families,” he said.
In the initial phase, the vaccine will be made available to all employees and their families above the age of 60 and 45 years or older suffering from certain medical conditions, it was stated.
