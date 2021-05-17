TVS Motor gains 3% on international sales numbers of TVS NTORQ 125

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The shares of TVS Motor Company Ltd gained 3 per cent on Monday after the company announced that TVS NTORQ 125, its Bluetooth connected scooter, has crossed the sales milestone of one lakh units in international markets.
At 12:41 pm, it was trading at ₹621.00 on the BSE, up ₹17.85 or 2.96 per cent.
Also read: Despite Covid second wave, TVS Motor plans to charge up its EV range in FY22
It had opened at ₹605.00 against the previous close of ₹603.15. It hit an intraday high of ₹624.40 and a low of ₹595.70.
On the NSE, it was trading at ₹621.70, up ₹19.10 or 3.17 per cent.
The TVS NTORQ 125 was launched in India in 2018. It is currently present in 19 countries across South Asia, Latin America, Middle East, and ASEAN.
KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company, said, “This achievement is a reinforcement of our commitment to grow the TVS NTORQ brand by setting benchmarks in innovation and creating aspiration for customers.”
