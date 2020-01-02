TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp sales down in December

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported 14.67 per cent decline in total sales to 2,31,571 units in December 2019.

The company had sold 2,71,395 units in December 2018, TVS Motor Co said in a statement. Total two-wheelers sales were at 2,15,619 units last month as against 2,58,709 units in December 2018, down 16.65 per cent.

Domestic two-wheeler sales were down 25 per cent at 1,57,244 units last month as compared to 2,09,906 units in the corresponding month in 2018, it added. Motorcycle sales stood at 93,697 units as against sales of 1,07,189 units in December 2018, while scooter sales were at 74,716 units in December 2019 as against sales of 91,480 units in the year-ago month.

Three-wheeler sales grew by 26 per cent at 15,952 units last month as compared to 12,686 units in December 2018, the company said. TVS Motor Co said its total exports in December 2019 grew by 22 per cent to 73,512 units as compared to 60,262 units in the year-ago month. Two-wheeler exports grew by 20 per cent at 58,375 units in December 2019 as against 48,803 units in the same month previous year.

Hero MotoCorp

The country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday reported 6.41 per cent decline in total sales at 4,24,845 units in December 2019.

The company had sold 4,53,985 units in the corresponding month of the previous year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement. Total motorcycle sales last month stood at 4,03,625 units as against 4,17,612 units in December 2018, down 3.35 per cent.

Total scooter sales declined 41.66 per cent to 21,220 units as compared to 36,373 units in the year-ago month, it added. In the domestic market, sales were at 4,12,009 units last month as compared to 4,36,591 units in the same period a year ago, down 5.6 per cent. Hero MotorCorp said its exports last month were at 12,836 units as compared to 17,394 units in December 2018.