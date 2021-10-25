TVS Motor in pact with Bahwan International Group for distribution in Iraq

Leading two- and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company has roped in a distribution partner to strengthen its presence in Iraq. The company on Monday signed a tri-party deal with Bahwan International Group in Muscat, Oman.

The agreement was signed by Sheikh Ahmed Bahwan, Chairman Bahwan International Group, and Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director – TVS Motor Company, according to a statement.

As per the deal, ARATA International FZC, registered in the UAE and a subsidiary of Bahwan International Group (Big), Oman, will be the new distributor for TVS Motor in Iraq.

“ARATA International FZC, a part of the Bahwan International Group LLC (BIG), comes with rich experience, deep understanding and vast industry knowledge. Iraq is an important market for us, and ARATA International FZC’s extensive distribution network, along with our shared ethos and values, makes them the ideal strategic partner. This association with them is a significant step towards further expanding and bolstering TVS Motor Company’s market presence in Iraq,” Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director – TVS Motor Company, said.

Bahwan International Group and their channel partners plan to operate more than 30 dealerships for TVS Motor Company. The dealerships will include state-of-the-art 3S dealership facilities in all the major cities of Iraq with after-sales service, and spare parts support in tier-2 cities to expand the TVS presence in Iraq.

“We are happy to join hands with a multinational brand like TVS Motor Company. The quality prowess of TVS Motor Company combined with our strong understanding of the market will definitely create an impact in mobility space in Iraq,” said Abdullah Bahwan, Executive Director, Bahwan International Group Holding.