TVS Motor in pact with Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation

Chennai, November 4

TVS Motor Company has announced its association with Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation in Philippines. The association will be through the company’s Philippines distributor, Global Automobile Traders FZCO, according to a statement.

As part of this tie-up, all TVS Motor customers in Philippines will receive Php 700 worth of Shell cards which can be availed in over 1,000 Shell outlets and select Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation retail stores. This partnership aims to improve the ownership experience for both TVS Motor and Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation customers during the upcoming Christmas festive season.

“Since 2016, Global Automobile Traders FZCO, our distributor in Philippines, has provided the Filipino customer with diverse offerings tailored to their requirements. Our nationwide diverse product portfolio ranging across underbones (TVS Neo XR 110cc & TVS Rockz 125cc), backbone solo (TVS Apache 180 & 200Fi) and business backbone (TVS Max 4R 125cc) and TVS King three-wheeler has met with positive response. This association reaffirms our commitment to provide the best ownership experience for all our customers in Philippines,” said R Dilip, Executive Vice President – International Business, TVS Motor Company.

The flagship products of TVS Motor Company in Philippines include TVS Dazz, a 110cc scooter manufactured for international markets and TVS King FI Euro 4, a futuristic three-wheeler product, designed for evolving needs in cities.