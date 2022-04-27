TVS Motor in pact with Rapido to leverage synergies for the mobility market

Leading two and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company has announced a partnership with Rapido, a bike-taxi aggregator, to leverage synergies of their respective businesses in the fast-moving mobility market in India.

Both parties will also look to leverage the learnings from the collaboration to enhance the product usage experience of the Rapido Captain and Rider base through delivery of improved overall journey experience in the form of better product forms, credit and financing solutions, and other use cases delivered via technology innovations said a statement of TVS Motor.

“Rapido has built a strong user base of Captains and Riders and is the leading bike-taxi platform in India today. We believe we can expand our reach in the mobility and hyper-local segments using high-quality, connected products from the TVS Electric portfolio and financing from our group. We believe that TVS Motor, TVS Credit and Rapido can be long term strategic partners as this ecosystem matures further,” said Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director of TVS Motor Company.

TVS Motor and Rapido will bring together their strength in mobility and seamless technology platform, respectively, to deliver a winning proposition to this demanding user base. The partnership will cover both two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicles and extend across ICE and EV segments.

“Rapido has envisaged plugging first and last-mile daily commuting gaps in India, not just in metros, but beyond in tier 2 and 3, as well. We are delighted with this strategic partnership with TVS Motor Company, which is an extension of our vision and will bring us a step closer to our goals. There is a collective and shared passion for transforming and establishing the foundation stone of sustainable mobility in India. This association will help us strengthen our capabilities and expand our electric bikes fleet,” said Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder at Rapido.

With several favourable factors, the hyperlocal mobility segments bike-taxi, auto-taxi, and delivery have experienced a significant boom and now represent a potentially $15 billion opportunity, the statement said.