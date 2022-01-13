TVS Motor in pact with Swiggy to deploy electric scooters in its delivery fleet

Leading online food delivery platform Swiggy announced a partnership with TVS, for adoption of latter’s electric two-wheeler into its delivery fleet.

TVS Motor and Swiggy will test the implementation of TVS Motor’s electric scooter for food delivery and other on-demand services of Swiggy.

The pilot will play a vital role in the adoption of EVs in food delivery and on-demand delivery services, according to a company statement.

“Our collaboration with Swiggy is a key step towards strengthening the electrification of mobility in food delivery and last-mile delivery services, furthering the easy adoption of EVs amongst customers. This also marks our foray into showcasing our commitment in the electric commercial mobility segment,” said Manu Saxena, Senior Vice President – Future Mobility, TVS Motor Company.

Customised packages

The two companies are exploring the co-creation of sustainable and comprehensive solutions for Swiggy’s delivery partners. This will include focus on customised packages like a need-specific product, flexible financing options and, connected services.

“Swiggy has been pioneering the need for greater EV adoption, with a commitment to make deliveries spanning 8,00,000 kms per day through EVs by 2025. This pilot with TVS will help us better understand the needs of the delivery fleet and the steps we can take to make our operations more green and sustainable.” said Mihir Rajesh Shah, Vice President Operations, Swiggy.

TVS Motor’s tie-up Swiggy is part of its plan to expand reach of its electric scooter iQube across all major cities by the end of the financial year. The electric scooter is presently available in 33 cities, including Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Kochi and Coimbatore.