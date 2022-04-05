TVS Motor, Jio-bp in pact to build a public EV charging infra

TVS Motor Company and Jio-bp (a joint venture between Reliance Industries and energy major bp) have agreed to explore the creation of a robust public EV charging infrastructure for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the country, building on Jio-bp’s growing network in this space.

Since its launch, TVS Motor has already sold over 12,000 units of its high-speed electric scooter TVS iQube. It has committed ₹1,000 crore towards the EV business, a good portion of which has already been invested. To lead the way to electrification, the company is readying a complete portfolio of two and three-wheelers in the range of 5-25kW, all of which will be in the market within the next 24 months.

Under this proposed pact, the customers of TVS electric vehicles are expected to get access to the charging network of Jio-bp, which is also open to other vehicles. The partnership aims at creating a regular AC charging network and a DC fast-charging network, according to a statement,

In addition to creating solutions for seamless customer journeys on TVS Motor and Jio-bp apps, both companies will bring the best of their global learnings in electrification and apply them to the Indian market to create a differentiated experience for the consumer.

Jio-bp pulse brand

Jio-bp is operating its EV charging and swapping stations under the brand Jio-bp pulse. With the Jio-bp pulse app, customers can find stations nearby and charge their electric vehicles. Further, with a vision of being among India’s largest EV networks, Jio-bp is creating a charging ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain, it said.

The partnership will also help drive EV adoption among two and three-wheeler customers who aspire to take a step forward in going electric.