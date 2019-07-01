TVS Motor June sales down 11 per cent

Chennai-based TVS Motor Co Monday reported 11 per cent decline in total sales at 2,79,102 units in June.

The company had sold 3,13,614 units in the same month last year.

Total two-wheeler sales during the month stood at 2,83,461 units as against 3,01,201 units in the same month last year, down 5.89 per cent.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 2,26,279 units last month as compared to 2,46,176 units in June 2018, a decline of 8 per cent, it added.

Motorcycle sales during the month grew by 2 per cent to 1,31,331 units as compared to 1,28,825 units in June 2018. Scooter sales, however, were down 3.65 per cent to 99,007 units from 1,02,763 units in the year-ago month.

The company said its three-wheeler sales grew 10 per cent to 13,641 units in June as against 12,413 units in the year-ago month.

Total exports grew by 6 per cent to 69,900 units last month as compared with 65,971 units in June 2018, with two-wheeler shipments increasing 4 per cent to 57,182 units as against 55,025 units in the year-ago month.