TVS Motor Company has launched its all-new Jupiter 110, starting at ₹73,700 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The scooter will be available in 4 variants – Drum, Drum Alloy, Drum SXC and Disc SXC at all TVSM dealerships.

The new Jupiter 110 boasts ‘industry-first advanced connected features along with several enhancements, including a longer wheelbase, extended seat, and the largest under-seat storage in its class—capable of holding two helmets’.

It promises 7-10% better fuel efficiency compared to other models in its category, the company said.

The new model has been built on a ‘next-generation scooter platform’, developed with an investment of ₹150 crore by the company.

Describing the new model, the company stated, “It will be the most compelling family scooter.”

Available in both 110cc and 125cc variants, Jupiter is the second best-selling scooter in India.

The first Jupiter model (110cc) was introduced in 2013 and achieved the milestone of 1 million units in sales by 2016. In 2021, TVS expanded its lineup with the launch of the Jupiter 125.

As the second-largest player in the scooter segment, trailing only Honda, TVS Motor has sold more than 6.5 million units of the Jupiter brand to date.