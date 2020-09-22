TVS Motor launches Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle with powerful ABS function

TVS Motor Company has launched its Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle with super-moto ABS, which will offer the single-channel ABS function to give more stopping power and superior braking control coupled with the fun of sliding around the race track.

Available in two colours — pearl white and gloss black, the Apache RTR 200 4V will be priced at ₹1,23,500 (ex-showroom Delhi), according to a statement.

The new bike is powered by a 197.75cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve and oil-cooled engine with RT-Fi technology. The engine develops 20.5 PS of power at 8,500 RPM and 16.8 Nm of torque at 7,500 RPM. It has first in segment GTT – Glide Through Technology for effortless urban riding and enables an incredibly smooth and comfortable ride.

Along with the TVS SmartXonnect technology, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V continues to be the only motorcycle in its class to offer dual-channel ABS with RLP (Rear wheel Lift-off Protection) control, and RT-Slipper Clutch. Also, the motorcycle comes fitted with first high-performance radial rear tyre for enhanced stability and ride quality.

Other features include the innovative ‘feather touch’ start, an all-new LED headlamp with claw styled position lamps that offer long-range light penetration and an enhanced widespread.