Companies

TVS Motor launches Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle with powerful ABS function

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 22, 2020 Published on September 22, 2020

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with Super-Moto ABS(Front)

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with Super-Moto ABS.

New bike is priced at ₹1.23 lakh

TVS Motor Company has launched its Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle with super-moto ABS, which will offer the single-channel ABS function to give more stopping power and superior braking control coupled with the fun of sliding around the race track.

Available in two colours — pearl white and gloss black, the Apache RTR 200 4V will be priced at ₹1,23,500 (ex-showroom Delhi), according to a statement.

The new bike is powered by a 197.75cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve and oil-cooled engine with RT-Fi technology. The engine develops 20.5 PS of power at 8,500 RPM and 16.8 Nm of torque at 7,500 RPM. It has first in segment GTT – Glide Through Technology for effortless urban riding and enables an incredibly smooth and comfortable ride.

Also read: TVS Motor picks up additional stake in EV player Ultraviolette for ₹30 crore

Along with the TVS SmartXonnect technology, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V continues to be the only motorcycle in its class to offer dual-channel ABS with RLP (Rear wheel Lift-off Protection) control, and RT-Slipper Clutch. Also, the motorcycle comes fitted with first high-performance radial rear tyre for enhanced stability and ride quality.

Other features include the innovative ‘feather touch’ start, an all-new LED headlamp with claw styled position lamps that offer long-range light penetration and an enhanced widespread.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 22, 2020
TVS Motor Company Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.