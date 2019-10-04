TVS Motor launches Bluetooth-enabled Apache RTR 200 4V

TVS Motor Company on Friday launched the new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with Bluetooth-enabled SmartXonnect mobile application technology.

Priced at Rs 1,14,345 (ex-showroom Delhi), the motorcycle (carburetor with Dual Channel ABS) will be available in colour selection of black and white across the country beginning this month, the company said.

Features of the TVS SmartXonnect technology

The motorcycle will be equipped with a connected cluster and a gold finish racing chain, it said in a statement.

The Bluetooth-enabled TVS SmartXonnect technology of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is paired with the TVS Connect App, which is available on Google Play Store and iOS App store, the company said.

The application hosts multiple features including navigation, race telemetry, tour mode, lean angle mode, crash alert and call/SMS notification, it was stated.

What else should customers watch out for?

While the lean angle mode uses the gyroscopic sensor on the phone to record the rider’s lean angle through the corners, while displaying it on the cluster, the race telemetry records and summarises essential data at the end of every race or ride.

A crash alert system will be triggered when the bike senses a fall.

The system enters crash alert mode and within 180 seconds notifies the rider’s emergency contacts with the location of the fall, the statement said.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is powered by a 197.75cc single-cylinder motor which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.