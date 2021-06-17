TVS Motor launches its electric scooter in Chennai

TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of its electric scooter iQube Electric in Chennai at an on-road price of ₹ 1,15,218. This price includes post-FAME II subsidy.

The electric scooter will be available in select dealerships across Chennai, the third city after Bengaluru and New Delhi, where sales will commence.

TVS iQube Electric can be booked through the website with a booking amount of ₹5,000. This will be followed by an end-to-end digital purchase experience and dedicated customer relationship assistance for purchase and support. The customer can also avail of loan schemes offered by TVS Credit.

The company has initiated completely contactless delivery of vehicles, keeping the safety and convenience of customers in focus, an official statement said.

TVS iQube Electric is powered by a 4.4 kW electric motor to deliver both high power and efficiency with no transmission loss. The scooter has a maximum speed of 78 kmph and can travel 75 km in full charge. It offers acceleration of 0 to 40 kmph in 4.2 seconds.

It is equipped with proprietary next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform and comes with an advanced TFT cluster and TVS iQube app, which offers multiple features such as geo-fencing, remote battery charge status, navigation assist, last park location, incoming call alerts/ SMS alerts, among others.

It also comes with many other features such as Q-park assist, multi-select economy and power mode, day and night display and regenerative braking and provides a noiseless and comfortable ride.

For charging, customers can avail of the recommended choice of SmartXHome, which offers a dedicated home charging solution with Bluetooth connectivity, live charging status and RFID-enabled security.

At present, charging units for the scooter are installed across six locations in Chennai. Further, the company is developing a public charging ecosystem by expanding network strength across the city.

“After a successful response in Bengaluru and Delhi, we are thrilled to bring our electric scooter to Tamil Nadu. The TVS iQube Electric ecosystem is built around digital platforms that offer enable customers the convenience of booking and paying for the vehicle online, and contactless deliveries,” said K N Radhakrishnan, Director & Chief Executive Officer, TVS Motor Company.