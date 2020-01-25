TVS Motor unveils electric scooter IQUBE

Leading two and three wheeler maker TVS Motor Company began its electric vehicle journey on Saturday with the launch of its new electric scooter IQUBE, which will carry an on road price of ₹1,15,000.

The new scooter IQUBE, which the company calls the most connected electric scooter in India, was unveiled here in the presence of Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways and MSMEs, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and other officials.

The company plans to create a monthly capacity of 1,000 units, said Venu Srinivasan, Chairman of TVS Motor.

IQUBE promises a maximum speed of 78 kmph and traverses 75 km in full charge. The new scooter is equipped with 4. 4 kW electric motor and will have an acceleration of 0 to 40 kmph in 4.2 seconds.

IQUBE would be available in Bengaluru from January 27.

Bookings can be made with an advance amount of ₹5,000 on the company website or at its dealerships.

The company said it will offer smart home charging unit and public charging support.

