TVS Motor Company has launched its new three-wheeler, TVS King Duramax Plus, which will be available in CNG and petrol variants. The new three-wheeler is priced at ₹2,57,190 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) for the CNG variant and ₹2,35,552 for the petrol variant.

The TVS King Duramax Plus is powered by a 225 cc 4-stroke liquid cooled single cylinder SI engine that churns out a maximum power output of 7.9 kW @ 4,750 rpm in the petrol variant and 6.7 kW @ 5,000 rpm in the CNG variant.

Some of the features in TVS King Duramax Plus include a new LED headlamp to enhance visibility during low-light conditions. Complementing this, there is another LED tail lamp to further improve visibility and safety.