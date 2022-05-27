TVS Motor launches limited edition HLX 125 Gold, HLX 150 Gold in Kenya

TVS Motor Company has launched a limited edition of its motorcycles HLX 125 Gold and HLX 150 Gold in Kenya.

The launch commemorates the sales milestone of over two million units of the global TVS HLX series, said a statement.

The motorcycles are equipped with unique first-in-segment features like Smart Lock (an anti-theft security feature using key-FOB) to enhance the safety and security of the vehicle. It also comes with stylish graphics on the fuel tank and side cover inspired by Kenyan culture.

“Kenya is an important market for us. Most two-wheelers in Kenya double up as boda boda (refers to bikes used as a taxi for carrying a passenger or goods) and delivery vehicles. TVS HLX has consistently catered to these evolving mobility needs backed by a wide service network with trained mechanics & spare parts support in the African countries. With smart lock anti-theft features and exciting new offerings, the motorcycle will further enhance the pride of ownership amongst the boda-boda riders,” HG Rahul Nayak, Head of International Business, TVS Motor Company.

TVS HLX series, launched in 2013, has stayed true to the brand’s promise of being a sturdy product that is highly reliable across rugged terrains. It has played an integral role in transforming millions of lives in Africa by catering to varied commuting needs. The motorcycle has provided last-mile connectivity for commercial taxis and delivery segments in rural and urban regions across Africa, the Middle East and LATAM (Latin America).

TVS HLX series is sold in the variants of HLX PLUS (100-cc), HLX 125, HLX 150 and HLX 150X in over 49 countries in Africa, West Asia and LATAM.