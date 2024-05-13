TVS Motor Company has introduced a new variant of iQube with a 2.2 kWh battery at an introductory ex-showroom price of ₹94,999. Also, the company is ready to deliver iQube ST to customers, starting today.

The TVS iQube ST will come in two variants, 3.4 kWh and 5.1 kWh, the largest battery pack in the segment. With this, the iQube series now offers five variants of the iQube electric scooter in 11 colours. The new 2.2 kWh battery variant will further reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) for customers, according to a statement.

“It is exciting to witness the growth of our 3 lakh strong TVS iQube family. Learning from the riding behavior of our EV customers, we are happy to launch an all-new 2.2 kWh fast charging variant in TVS iQube and an additional variant in TVS iQube ST. The TVS iQube Electric series now comes with three battery options, providing our customers the most appropriate range and price combination,” Manu Saxena, Senior Vice-President, EV Business, TVS Motor Company.

All five variants of the iQube model will now be available for delivery in the company’s stores across 434 cities. iQube is one of the largest-selling electric scooters in India.

Last week, K. N. Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company, indicated during the Q4FY24 earnings call that the company would come out with new iQube variants to provide different battery capacities and price points, based on customer insights.