TVS Motor launches NTORQ 125 Race Edition in Nepal

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 25, 2019 Published on December 25, 2019

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said it had introduced NTORQ 125 Race Edition scooter in Nepal.

The Race Edition comes with various design elements and features like LED DRLs and headlamp, hazard lamp, among others.

“Since its launch, TVS NTORQ 125 has become a darling of its Gen Z customers in Nepal,” TVS Motor Company Executive Vice President International Business R Dilip said in a statement.

The scooter is built on a rich pedigree of 37 years of TVS Racing, and the Race Edition is launched to celebrate the same, he added.

Launched in September 2018, TVS NTORQ 125 comes with 124.79 cc engine that churns out 9.4 PS of power.

