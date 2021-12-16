TVS Motor launches NTorq 125 variants inspired by Marvel’s Spider-Man and Thor

TVS Motor Company has launched the new NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition scooter inspired by Marvel's Spider-Man and Thor. It is priced at Rs 84,850 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new scooters will join the SuperSquad Edition inspired by Marvel Super Heroes – Iron Man, Black Panther, and Captain America launched last year. The company has been associated with Disney India’s consumer products business for the SuperSquad edition of NTORQ 125, a Bluetooth connected scooter.

The new Marvel Spider-Man and Thor variants come with a design sensibility that embodies the key characteristics of both the super heroes on the scooters. It also encapsulates the finer nuances of the Marvel super heroes with subtle design elements both on the scooter and the TVS Connect App, said a company statement.

“The Marvel Super Heroes - Spider-Man and Thor - are two very popular Marvel characters with a sizeable and loyal fan following, whom we aim to delight and serve with these exciting offerings. With these new introductions, we are confident to build the significant franchise that TVS NTORQ 125 has among the GenZ youth of today,” Aniruddha Haldar, Vice-President (Marketing) – Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said.