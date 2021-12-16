TVS Motor launches NTorq 125 variants inspired by Marvel’s Spider-Man and Thor

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
TVS Motor Company has launched the new NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition scooter inspired by Marvel's Spider-Man and Thor. It is priced at Rs 84,850 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
The new scooters will join the SuperSquad Edition inspired by Marvel Super Heroes – Iron Man, Black Panther, and Captain America launched last year. The company has been associated with Disney India’s consumer products business for the SuperSquad edition of NTORQ 125, a Bluetooth connected scooter.
The new Marvel Spider-Man and Thor variants come with a design sensibility that embodies the key characteristics of both the super heroes on the scooters. It also encapsulates the finer nuances of the Marvel super heroes with subtle design elements both on the scooter and the TVS Connect App, said a company statement.
“The Marvel Super Heroes - Spider-Man and Thor - are two very popular Marvel characters with a sizeable and loyal fan following, whom we aim to delight and serve with these exciting offerings. With these new introductions, we are confident to build the significant franchise that TVS NTORQ 125 has among the GenZ youth of today,” Aniruddha Haldar, Vice-President (Marketing) – Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...