TVS Motor launches platform for buyers to customise vehicles

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
TVS Motor Company introduces ‘Built To Order’ (BTO) platform which will empower buyers to customise and personalise their vehicles while making purchases.
This new business vertical, the TVS BTO platform, will ensure that products are built at the factory as per customer requirements, according to a statement.
TVS Apache RR 310 BTO will be the first offering on the new platform. Customers can select pre-set kits, graphic options, rim colour options, and personalised race numbers. The kits, called dynamic and race, offer an array of features that further accentuate performance and styling as per customers' usage and needs. This platform will be introduced across other product portfolios from the stable of TVS Motor Company in a phased manner.
“Each customer has a unique riding style and expression. This platform empowers our customers to customise and personalise their machine as per their requirements,” said Meghashyam Dighole, Head - (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company.
To place an order on the TVS ‘Built To Order’ platform, customers can download the TVS ARIVE app or visit the web configurator, which allows them to configure their motorcycle. Once the customisation is complete, the total ex-showroom cost of the motorcycle will be updated simultaneously. After placing the order, customers can select the nearest premium dealership for the delivery of their motorcycle.
To celebrate four decades of racing pedigree, TVS Motor is offering a special ‘Race Replica’ graphic inspired by the TVS Racing OMC race machines for the enthusiasts.
Existing TVS Apache RR 310 customers can also avail some of these features as accessories, namely the race handlebar, race footrest, race foot-peg, and new cluster features in the form of software updates, which can be retrofitted to their motorcycles.
