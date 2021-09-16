TVS Motor pedals into e-bicycle space with Swiss co EGO Movement buy

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
TVS Motor Company today announced the acquisition of Switzerland-based electric bicycle company EGO Movement in an ₹132-crore (CHF 16.6 million) all-cash deal.
The company picked 80 per cent in EGO through its Singapore arm and the remaining 20 per cent will be held by the founders of the Swiss company.
The two/three-wheeler major’s acquisition signals three broad outcomes. First, the company’s intent to become a personal mobility player with a wide-ranging portfolio, including electric bicycles, which are seen as future mobility products with huge potential particularly in urban centres.
Second, the acquisition is set to create more visibility for the TVS brand in Europe, which is at the forefront of electric mobility. Third, the acquisition offers the company the scope to further boost its international revenues, which have grown to 30 per cent now. E-bikes can accelerate this further.
“The e-bike segment has been growing dramatically particularly in Europe and the US. This will come to other markets as well. So, we are super excited about this deal,” said Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company.
EGO Movement, founded by Daniel Meyer and Marie So, has a wide range of e-bikes, e-cargo bikes, and e-scooters. The company employs about 40 people and reported a revenue of CHF 5 million in 2020. It sells around 3,500 units a year including e-personal mobility vehicles in the city, hybrid and cargo category. The plan is to scale up the business in Europe, where the e-bike market is forecast to grow to $20 billion in five years. “EGO has unique design capabilities and offers a customer-focussed approach. We have 10 stores already in Europe, particularly in Switzerland and Germany. Liechtenstein is also a fast-growing market. Apart from the Europe expansion, we will look at America, India and other markets, too,” said Sudarshan Venu.
Along with digital and other forms of distribution, EGO’s stores will be ramped up to 20 by 2022 and 32 by 2025 in Europe. With the proposed expansion, TVS expects to grow the revenue of EGO to CHF 10 million this year and about $100 million (CHF 90 million) in about five years.
In India, the leisure segment offers scope for the launch of EGO e-bikes, while in the long-term other segments will also offer scope, he said.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
Marketers and advertisers will debate the future outlook for brands at an event organised by The Indian ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...