TVS Motor plans to consolidate global biz

How Amazon India is going green, one box at a time
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
TVS Motor Company is aiming to grab a larger market share in the overseas market. To do so the home-grown two and three-wheeler maker is consolidating its international business with a three-pronged strategy.
It plans to strengthen its presence in existing international markets with more product launches, enter new markets and use of its Indonesian operations as a base to serve export markets.
“Our long term vision is to consolidate our presence in the African and Latin American markets and also improve our market share in some of the countries where we have scope for improvements,” Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director TVS Motor Company told shareholders during the company’s virtual annual general meeting on Wednesday.
He said TVS Motor would launch newer products to consolidate its position and the company was devising a strategy to improve exports from its Indonesian plant, which makes some unique range of products.
The company’s Indonesian arm, PT TVS, achieved a positive EBITDA of $0.75 million in FY20 as against a loss of $3.04 million in FY19. It achieved break-even by posting an operating profit for the second half of 2019-20.
“So, over the next 3-5 years, we will continue to focus on the international side of the business in improving market share, customer satisfaction and entering new markets,” said Venu.
Meanwhile, TVS Motor’s acquisition of the UK’s premium motorcycle brand Norton Motorcycles is expected to help the company strengthen its international business further.
“While we have a long term strategic partnership with BMW, the Norton enhances TVS Motor’s global portfolio, brings complementary product segments, markets and capabilities in the super-premium category,” said Venu Srinivasan, Chairman & Managing Director of TVS Motor.
He also said company’s new launches in high-end bike segment paid dividends as TVS Motor had garnered 23 per cent share in the premium category. “Going forward, we do look at premiumisation as one of the ways of improving our profit margins both in domestic and international markets,” he added.
On the domestic two-wheeler market, Srinivasan said the market was opening up gradually after the lockdown and the company was expected to overcome the disruptions in supply chain and labour constraints in Q2.
“Q2 looks better as of now, but we have to see how the rest of the year will pan out and therefore I am refraining from making any forecast of what the year will look like. We are taking many efforts to manage profitability,” he added
The Company has reported a loss of ₹139 crore for the quarter ended June 30 2020 as against profit after tax of ₹142.3 crore in the year-ago quarter as both production and sales were severely impacted during the quarter due to Covid-19 lockdown and therefore reflected what was an unprecedented situation.
Its revenue stood at ₹1434 crore as against ₹4470 crore in the year-ago quarter, on the back of a significant drop in two-wheeler sales including exports, which were 2.55 lakh units as against 8.84 lakh units. Bike sales decline to 1.19 lakh (4.17 lakh units), while scooter volumes fell to 0.82 lakh units (2.95 lakh units).
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
About a dozen cities in the country are in the process of reclaiming their native biodiversity to mitigate ...
The Indian wearables market in 2019 saw a record year of growth, which research firm IDC said had grown 177 ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many, exposing them to health and financial ...
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...