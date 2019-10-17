TVS Motor Q2 net profit up by 21 per cent to Rs 255 crore

Asus unveils ZenBook Pro Duo and Zenbook Duo
ZenBook Pro Duo (UX581) and ZenBook Duo (UX481) — two of the most-awaited laptops from Taiwanese gadget maker ...
TVS Motor reported a standalone net profit of Rs 255 crore for the quarter ended September 2019, recording a 21 per cent jump from Rs 211 crore recorded for the same period last year.
The numbers includes an exceptional gain of Rs 76 crore from reversal of provision made towards National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) for its Himachal Pradesh plant. The company received a favourable order from the Customs Excise And Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) on September 3.
Total revenue of the company was down by 13 per cent to Rs 4,353 crore in Q2 FY20 as against Rs 4,994 crore reported during the previous year.
Profit before tax (PBT) grew marginally to Rs 310 crore during the current year from Rs 306 crore in Q2FY19.
The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter ended September 2019 increased to 8.8 per cent, against 8.6 per cent reported in Q2FY19, a statement from the company said.
The company’s overall two-wheeler sales including exports witnessed a 20 per cent drop to 8.42 lakh units for the September quarter against 10.49 lakh units reported for the same period last year. Motorcycle sales for the quarter stood 3.42 lakh units (4.20 lakh units) while scooter sales stood at 3.33 lakh units (3.88 lakh units).
Three-wheeler sales grew by 9 per cent to 0.43 lakh units in the quarter ended September 2019 from 0.40 lakh units in the quarter ended September 2018, the company’s statement said.
Total exports of the company grew by 6 per cent to 2.11 lakh units (1.99 lakh units) for the quarter ended September 2019.
ZenBook Pro Duo (UX581) and ZenBook Duo (UX481) — two of the most-awaited laptops from Taiwanese gadget maker ...
It has got a claimed battery life of 20 days and comes pretty close to that in reality.
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine at a farm on the outskirts of Aurangabad, Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts ...
"Stocks in these segments are good hunting ground for investors with long term view"
They are passive funds traded on the exchange and invest in bonds
SBI’s application for initiation of insolvency proceedings in limbo
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains