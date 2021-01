TVS Motor sees 20 per cent rise in two-wheeler sales

TVS Motor Company reported a 20 per cent increase in its two-wheeler sales at 2,58,239 units in December 2020 as against 2,15,619 units in December 2019.

The company’s domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 13 per cent registering 1,76,912 units in December 2020 as against 1,57,244 units in December 2019.

Motorcycles grew by 27 per cent at 119,051 units in December 2020 as against 93,697 units in December 2019. Scooter sales grew to 77,705 units from 74,716 units.

Three-wheeler volumes of the company dropped to 13,845 units in December 2020 as against 15,952 units in December 2019.

The company’s two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 39 per cent at 81,327 units in December 2020 as against 58,375 units in December 2019.

For the December 2020 quarer, total two-wheelers grew to 9.52 lakh units as compared to 7.73 lakh units in the year-ago quartet. Three-wheeler sales stood at 0.38 lakh units as against 0.48 lakh units in the third quarter of FY19-20.