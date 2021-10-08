TVS Motor rolls out advanced Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycles

TVS Motor Company on Friday announced that it has introduced an advanced range of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles equipped with a new headlamp assembly and signature Daytime Running Lamp (DRL) and three ride modes.

The company has also introduced the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition, equipped with first-in-segment features including adjustable clutch and brake levers, an exclusive Matte Black colour with red alloy wheels, and a new seat pattern besides the new headlamp.

While the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition is priced at ₹1,21,372 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V (with rear disc) is priced at ₹1,20,050 (ex-showroom, Delhi).