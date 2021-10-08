Companies

TVS Motor rolls out advanced Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycles

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 08, 2021

The range has a starting price of Rs 1.2 lakh

TVS Motor Company on Friday announced that it has introduced an advanced range of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles equipped with a new headlamp assembly and signature Daytime Running Lamp (DRL) and three ride modes.

The company has also introduced the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition, equipped with first-in-segment features including adjustable clutch and brake levers, an exclusive Matte Black colour with red alloy wheels, and a new seat pattern besides the new headlamp.

While the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition is priced at ₹1,21,372 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V (with rear disc) is priced at ₹1,20,050 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Published on October 08, 2021

