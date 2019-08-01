TVS Motor sales down 13% in July

TVS Motor Co Thursday reported 12.98 per cent decline in total sales at 2,79,465 units in July.

The company, which makes two-wheelers and three-wheelers, had sold 3,21,179 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Co said in a statement. Total two-wheeler sales during the month stood at 2,65,679 units as against 3,07,856 units in July 2018, down 13.7 per cent.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 2,08,489 units last month as compared to 2,47,382 units in July 2018, a decline of 15.72 per cent, it added. Motorcycle sales during the month declined 10.88 per cent to 1,08,210 units as compared to 1,21,434 units in July 2018. Scooter sales were down 11.59 per cent to 1,05,199 units from 1,18,996 units in the year-ago month.

The company said its three-wheeler sales grew 3 per cent to 13,786 units in July as against 13,323 units in the year-ago month. Total exports declined 3.11 per cent to 69,994 units last month as compared with 72,242 units in July 2018.