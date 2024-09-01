TVS Motor Company on Sunday said its total sales increased 13 per cent year-on-year to 3,91,588 units in August as compared with the same month last year.

The company had dispatched 3,45,848 units to its dealers in the same month last year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales last month stood at 3,78,841 units as against 3,32,110 units recorded in August 2023, a growth of 14 per cent.

Two-wheeler sales in the domestic market grew 13 per cent year-on-year to 2,89,073 units last month from 2,56,619 units in August 2023.

Total exports registered a growth of 14 per cent with sales increasing from 87,515 units in August last year to 99,976 units last month.

