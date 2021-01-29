TVS Motor shares hit 52-week high on strong Q3 performance

The shares of TVS Motor Company hit a fresh 52-week high Friday after the company posted its highest-ever profit and revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

At 10:45 am, TVS Motor Company was trading at ₹584.35 on the BSE, up 55.70 or ₹10.54 per cent. It hit a 52-week high of ₹589.00. It opened at ₹554.00 as against the previous day's close of ₹528.65.

On the NSE, it was trading at ₹583.95, up ₹54.85 or 10.37 per cent. It hit a 52-week high of ₹589.75.

The large-cap share has gained nearly 20 per cent since the beginning of 2021.

The two-wheeler major on Thursday reported the financial results for the December quarter. The company has almost doubled its profit after tax to ₹266 crore in the December quarter, compared to ₹121 crore in the year-ago quarter, on the back of strong operating margins. Its EBITDA grew 41 per cent at ₹511 crore (₹363 crore) while total revenue was the highest-ever at ₹5,404 crore (₹4,126 crore), up 31 per cent.

The sales two-wheelers in Q3 FY21 for domestic and international markets grew 21 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively, ahead of the industry growth of 13 per cent and 20 per cent.

The company’s total exports grew 20 per cent from 2.17 lakh units in Q3 FY20 to 2.61 lakh units in Q3 FY21.

On the back of demand recovery and strong growth in both domestic and export sales, analysts and brokerage see further upside.

ICICI Securities maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a target price of ₹529

“Cost-reduction initiatives coupled with pricing actions (2 per cent hike in Q3) are likely levers towards protecting margins amidst further commodity inflation (till January 21). With the premiumisation trend visible in the market, TVSM’s product portfolio led by brands like Apache and nTorq is well positioned to capture growth, scooterisation demand revival in FY22E coupled with exports are key demand triggers for TVSM,” it said.

JM Financial maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a target price of ₹700

“While commodity prices have strengthened, TVSL expects to offset the impact through price hikes, higher operating leverage, better product mix and continued cost reduction efforts. Driven by a successful product track record, premiumisation in the industry and improving profitability, TVSL is our top-pick in the 2W space. We estimate revenue / EPS CAGR of 13 per cent / 33 per cent over FY20-23,” it said.

Motilal Oswal Research maintained a Neutral rating on the stock with a target price of ₹585.

“We upgrade our FY21/FY22E EPS by 14.5 per cent /4.2 per cent to reflect for price hikes and astute cost management,” Motilal Oswal Research said.

Emkay Global, however, gave it a Hold rating with the target price of ₹570.

“We increase FY21-23E EPS by 26-30 per cent, owing to an increase of 3-6 per cent in volume and 20-110bps in margin assumptions. Over FY20-23E, we expect robust earnings growth (24 per cent CAGR), healthy ROCEs (~20 per cent), and strong FCF generation (~₹9bn/year). The stock trades at a core P/E of 27x/20x on FY22E/23E. We upgrade the rating to Hold with a revised TP to ₹570 (₹398 earlier), based on 22x FY23E P/E (20x earlier) and value of TVS credit services at ₹29/share,” it said.