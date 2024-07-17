TVS Motor Company, a leading two-wheeler manufacturer in India, has announced a £200-million investment to support the global expansion of Norton Motorcycles, the iconic British sporting motorcycle brand it acquired in 2020.

Since the acquisition, TVS has laid a solid foundation for Norton, establishing a state-of-the-art facility and a new engineering and design centre. To celebrate Norton’s 125-year legacy, special edition models were launched last year.

Norton is now gearing up for its next growth phase, which includes the introduction of a new range of motorcycles aimed at various global markets. The management is optimistic about consistent growth in the premium and super-premium segments, and is preparing a new product portfolio to position Norton as a strong contender.

At the Goodwood Festival of Speed, an annual motorsports event that’s held every Summer in southern England, members of Norton’s senior leadership team – Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director of TVS Motor, Robert Hentschel, Executive Director and CEO of Norton, and Richard Arnold, Executive Director of Norton, shared the vision of the Norton brand and its global expansion, according to a statement.

“Our vision, commitment, and investment into the Norton brand is entering an exciting phase,” said Venu.

Global brand

Backed by TVS Motor’s global capabilities, Norton is being revitalised as a global brand, driven by a dynamic team. The £200-million investment will focus on new product development, facilities, research and development, and world-class quality engineering, it stated.

Starting in 2025, Norton plans to launch six new models over the next three years, adhering to its philosophy of “Design, Dynamism, and Detail.” The brand will initially target international expansion in the US, Germany, France, Italy and India.

Norton’s revitalised research and development has been channelled into its product pipeline through its state-of-the-art facility in Solihull, UK.

Hentschel emphasised the strategic investment in research, development and leadership, positioning Norton to launch six exciting products worldwide.

Robert Hentschel, Executive Director and CEO of Norton

Last year, TVS made an investment of ₹88 crore in Norton to enhance the appeal of the brand and introduce innovative products.

The company said 2024 also marks the fulfilment of orders for customers of the erstwhile Norton company, closing a significant chapter and allowing the brand to fully focus on its future. Norton invested £2.3 million into developing, manufacturing and re-engineering the Commando and V4 platforms to honour these commitments.

“It’s important for us to prioritise our customers, both present and future, not just with new bikes but also with every touchpoint of the Norton experience,” said Arnold. “The products currently in testing and development are incredibly exciting. Bikers around the world will love to ride them and own them.”

The company’s share closed at ₹2,457.80 per share, up 0.33 per cent, on the BSE on Wednesday.