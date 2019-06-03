TVS Motor total sales falls 0.89% to 3,07,106 units in May

An overhaul long overdue
To rejuvenate the bureaucracy, reforms in selection, cadre allocation and training are imperative
TVS Motor Company on Monday posted 0.89 per cent fall in total sales at 3,07,106 units in May. The company sold 3,09,865 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor said in a regulatory filing.
Total two-wheeler sales during the month declined 1.27 per cent to 2,94,326 units as against 2,98,135 units in May 2018. Domestic two-wheeler sales declined 3.82 per cent to 2,36,807 units as against 2,46,231 units in the same month last year.
Motorcycle sales grew 13 per cent to 1,42,787 units from 1,26,711 units in May last year. Scooter sales went up 2 per cent to 98,202 units in May as against 95,879 units in the year-ago period.
Three-wheeler sales grew 9 per cent last month to 12,780 units compared to 11,730 units in May 2018. Total exports were up 11 per cent at 69,319 units last month as against 62,218 units registered in the year-ago period, the company said.
At 2.55 pm, the stocks of TVS Motor were trading higher by 3.94 per cent at ₹498.05
