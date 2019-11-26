TVS Motor unveils BS VI-compliant new range of Apache bikes

TVS Motor Company has introduced the 2020 range of its Apache RTR 200 4V and Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycles.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V - DC will be priced ₹124,000 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Apache RTR 160 4V (disc) and Apache RTR 160 4V (drum) will be priced at ₹103,000 and ₹99,950 respectively.

Bookings for the motorcycles will commence today (Tuesday) at all TVS Motor dealerships across the country. This series of Apache RTR 4V motorcycles will be the first rollout of BS-VI vehicles from the stable of TVS Motor Company, according to a statement.

Apache RTR 4V motorcycles come equipped with attractive race graphics, an all-new LED headlamp, feather touch start and many other first in segment features. The 2020 range of Apache series is enabled with race tuned-fuel injection ‘RT-Fi’ technology which is specially designed to ensure an enjoyable racing experience in all driving condition throughout the engine’s life.

Apache RTR 200 4V is powered by an advanced engine, 197.75cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine motor; which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine develops 20.5 PS of power at 8500 RPM and 16.8 Nm of torque at 7500 RPM. The motorcycle will also come fitted with high-performance radial rear tyre for enhanced stability and ride quality.

Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle gets advanced engine 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine, that churns out 16.02 PS at 8250 RPM and 14.12 Nm at 7250 RPM. The motorcycle comes with an all-new dual-tone seat and new LED headlamp with claw styled position lamps.

The 2020 Apache RTR 200 4V series is available in two colours namely, gloss black and pearl white; while the 2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series will be available in three colours -- racing red, metallic blue and knight black. TVS Apache series bikes dominate the above-150cc-200 cc segment, which clocks about 70,000 plus units a month during this fiscal, down from about a lakh plus units in the previous fiscal.

During April-October 2019, the segment clocked 508,295 units and Apache bikes maintained its leadership position with 47 per cent share (238,308 units).