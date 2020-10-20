TVS Motor unveils NTorq 125 variant inspired by Marvel’s Avengers

TVS Motor Company has launched a new TVS NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition inspired by Marvel’s Avengers.

The company has associated with Disney India’s consumer products business to introduce a special SuperSquad edition of new NTORQ 125, priced at ₹77,865 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

It is India’s first bluetooth connected scooter with RT-Fi technology, inspired by the iconic Marvel Super Heroes, said a company statement.

The SuperSquad Edition will come in three colours — invincible red, stealth black, and combat blue— inspired by Iron Man, Black Panther and Captain America respectively. The edition brings forth finer nuances associated with each Marvel Super Hero through the product design.

“We are excited to launch the NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition inspired by Marvel’s Avengers. With this association, our common Gen Z consumers can ‘Play Smart. Play Epic’. We have all had our favourite Super Hero, with whom we relate. We find ways to celebrate this relationship. The NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition, gives new expression to this ageless fascination. The initial feedback has been nothing short of epic. We are sure that this too will be a blockbuster,” Aniruddha Haldar, Vice-President (Marketing) – Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said.

The SuperSquad logo and the iconic Avenger’s ‘A’ are prominently placed on the front panel, leg shield, and below the speedometer.

The TVS Connect App of the SuperSquad Edition is powered by SmartXonnect* and will come with customised UI, inspired by the characters. The app opens with the silhouette of the respective characters and then important elements such as Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s suit and Black Panther’s eyes along with the character crest are consistent across the app interface.

Each app screen is crafted with a unique character trait of the selected Super Hero, making it a complete Marvel experience, said the statement.