TVS Motor’s annual two-wheeler exports surpass 1-million mark for the first time 

Leading two and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company has announced that its two-wheeler exports crossed one million (including sales from PT TVS, Indonesia) milestone in this fiscal. This is the first time the company has achieved this export milestone in a financial year.

The key exports include the TVS Apache series, TVS HLX series, TVS Raider, and TVS Neo series. An increase in global motorcycle sales has significantly contributed to this achievement, said a company statement.

Personal mobility solutions

“The one million export mark is a significant milestone for TVS Motor Company. This further underscores our path towards being a global player in personal mobility solutions. We are excited to continue building on this positive momentum as we expand into newer geographies with attractive products and new first in the segment, technology offerings,” said Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company.

TVS Motor Company has presence across 80 countries in Africa, South-East Asia, Indian sub-continent and Central & Latin America and is seeking to enter more markets in Europe and North America.

“The consistent strong export performance is a testimony to our customer experience and best-in-class quality. We have a strong focus on expanding and bolstering our market presence across global markets with an exciting range of products that cater to the fast-evolving mobility needs of every customer segment. With the support of our distribution network, we look forward to continue playing a role in making Indian two and three-wheelers popular and aspirational globally,” said K N Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company.