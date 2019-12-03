TVS Motor’s auto research centre at Thiagarajar College of Engineering

COP and carbon
The best outcome of COP25 from India’s perspective could be the framing of rules for carbon trading
Venu Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director, TVS Motor inaugurated the TS Srinivasan Centre for Automotive Research (TSS CAR) at Thiagarajar College of Engineering in Madurai last week.
Established at an outlay of ₹11 crore by TVS Motor, this research centre is expected to be a “one-of-its-kind” facility in an educational institute. “It is built as per the Japanese Total Quality Management with all required facilities. It will provide various kinds of research across domains apart from Mechanical Engineering,” the Srinivasan said.
M Balamurali, Centre Head, TSS CAR, said it will provide hands-on experience in automotive product engineering, enable implementation of Conceive - Design- Implement - Operate curriculum besides enabling the faculty to take up consulting projects with industry and academic research as well.
TSS CAR will cover five centres such as automotive discovery centre, product engineering lab, product build lab, electric vehicle lab and product reliability lab, he said.
“The Centre is equipped to support any project with focus on prototype and testing for any industry (not necessarily automobile),” Balamurali said.
Thiagaraja College - TVS Motors collaboration dates back to 2010 with the partners inking an agreement to foster resource development between the two institutions. According to Balamurali, around 90 students have since been absorbed by TVS. “The MoU is for two streams — mechanical and electrical. The students are recruited in the second semester, trained and absorbed after graduation,” he said.
