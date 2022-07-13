TVS SCS inducts Tarun Khanna as an independent director

TVS Supply Chain Solutions, a part of the $2 billion TVS Mobility Group, has appointed Tarun Khanna as an independent director to its board. This takes the board’s strength to eleven members, of which four are independent directors.

An academician, author, and economic strategist, Khanna is the Jorge Paulo Lemann Professor at the Harvard Business School, says a release.

R Dinesh, Executive Vice Chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, said, “I am delighted to welcome Tarun Khanna to our Board as we prepare to go public. He brings deep understanding and knowledge of how entrepreneurship and innovation can be harnessed to build companies of global relevance and scale from emerging economies. He had been instrumental in shaping our approach to building a differentiated tech-led supply chain business in the early days, and now he joins the board to help us scale faster and further.”