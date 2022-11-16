Ravi Viswanathan, MD, TVS Supply Chain Solutions

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) on Wednesday announced the renewal of a key business deal with Dennis Eagle Ltd, UK, for a further five years. Dennis Eagle is engaged in the design and manufacture of pioneering refuse collection vehicles in the UK.

Through the extension of this contract, TVS SCS’ UK division will continue to add value in their aftermarket service and supply of spare parts to Dennis Eagle, said a statement.

The value of the deal was not disclosed by the company. However, sources said it could be worth around ₹800 crore, and is one of the biggest deals that the company has won in the recent times.

Ravi Viswanathan, MD, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, said, “Our strong relationship with Dennis Eagle over the last 16 years and the extension of this contract demonstrates our commitment to aligning with our customers’ business needs through operational efficiency and a collaboration-based approach.”

Geoff Rigg, Interim President and Aftermarket Director, Dennis Eagle Ltd, said, “TVS SCS is one of our closest suppliers. It provides the planning and logistics expertise that allows the company to focus on customers.”

Dennis Eagle manufactures over 1,000 units per year for UK local authorities and private sector contractors. In addition, it has a continually expanding customer base overseas, including continental Europe, Scandinavia, Australia and the US, the release said.

The aftermarket parts service provided by TVS SCS UK for Dennis Eagle includes product data management; sourcing; purchasing and supplier management; stocking and distribution, next-day delivery throughout the UK and delivery to export markets; and the creation of technical manuals and catalogue illustrations. TVS SCS provides systems for business reporting, preparing workshop quotations and an electronic parts catalogue for aftermarket part identification and ordering.

Critical to Dennis Eagle is having parts available for next-day delivery and TVS SCS’ procurement expertise has continued to maintain this through recent supply chain disruptions, performing better than our competitors. The electronic parts catalogue that TVS SCS provides has given the company a sector-leading system and provides customers with confidence that the part being ordered is what was originally fitted to the vehicle, the release said.