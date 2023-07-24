TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), a global supply chain solutions provider, has secured a business deal from Centrica plc, the UK’s leading energy services and solutions company that also operates British Gas, for their supply chain transformation. This deal is for a period of 7 years plus option years. The company did not disclose the deal size, but sources in the know said it could be in excess of ₹2,000 crore.

TVS SCS will provide its global supply chain expertise, offer a suite of its in-built, proprietary IT systems (Msys), and automate the supply chain in line with Centrica’s business requirements.

The transformational deal will enable Centrica to consolidate its logistics footprint through a new Centre of Excellence campus, which will support automation, digital ordering and fulfillment, end-to-end visibility and planning, and a flexible final mile delivery and returns service, according to a release.

Ravi Viswanathan, Managing Director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, “The trust shown by Centrica (British Gas) in us through this deal demonstrates our capabilities and expertise in the world of supply chain solutions.”

According to David House, Chief Operating Officer, British Gas, “This strategic collaboration marks a pivotal moment for Centrica as we enhance our capabilities to deliver exceptional energy services and solutions to our valued customers.”