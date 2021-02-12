Companies

TVS Srichakra launches warranty app for quicker after-sales service

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on February 12, 2021 Published on February 12, 2021

Leading two- and three-wheeler tyre maker TVS Srichakra Ltd has introduced “TVS Eurogrip Click to Connect”, a warranty app to provide speedy after-sales service.

The app, which is available on Android and iOS platforms, offers direct benefits including ease of use, quick claim settlement and multi-lingual features (an industry first), said a company statement.

“Click to Connect app aims at speedy resolution of issues and best-in category turnaround times. For our retail partners, it enables them to address complaints instantly leading to greater customer satisfaction,” said P Madhavan, EVP-Sales and Marketing, TVS Srichakra Ltd.

The app aims to make a customer’s after-sales experience easy and highly interactive, eliminating the hassle of long waiting periods to resolve their queries. It allows retail partners of the company to address issues and complaints received from the customers and helps in providing instant resolution, thereby ensuring timely service.

With the launch of this warranty app, the company aims to cut down settlement time period considerably and enable completion of the full settlement cycle in less than 24 hours. It supports multiple languages including English and major vernacular languages.

