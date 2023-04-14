TVS Srichakra Ltd, which manufactures TVS Eurogrip, Eurogrip, and TVS Tyres brands, has forayed into the adventure touring and superbike segments, the company said on Friday.

Cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni, along with members of IPL team Chennai Super Kings Moeen Ali and Ajinkya Rahane, launched the new products at an event here.

"Launching a range of adventure touring and superbike tyres is a big milestone for us, further augmenting our product range, which is already the widest in the category," Vice President - Sales and Marketing - P Madhavan, said in a company statement.

"These high-performance products have been designed in Europe and built to suit Indian road conditions. Many of these products are already launched internationally, and we have strong positive feedback from trade and consumers." he said.

At the event, the company rolled out tubeless tyres Roadhound, Duratrail, and Terrabite among other ranges of tyres, the statement said.

The Tamil Nadu-headquartered company has manufacturing facilities in Madurai and Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) with a production capacity of over three million tyres a month. The products are available in over 85 countries globally.