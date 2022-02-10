TVS Supply Chain Solutions announces top-level rejig 

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), part of the ₹15,000 crore TVS Mobility Group, has announced the appointment of Ravi Viswanathan as Managing Director, while R Dinesh, the fourth generation TVS Scion, would continue to guide the company in his new role as the Executive Vice-Chairman.

The changes are in line with the company’s commitment to further integrate its business globally and leverage the growing demand for value-added supply chain management services in India, said a company statement.

The company, in its recently concluded board meeting, approved the appointments and announced the changes with effect from February 7.

“The organisation has a grand vision and these executive appointments will help in realising the organisation’s potential and help the company cement its leadership as a technology-led Global Supply Chain player,” said S Mahalingam, Chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions.

Ravi Viswanathan joined the company in February 2020 as the Joint Managing Director and has been working on growing the business with a specific focus on technology adoption.

He will continue to drive the business transformation and focus on the integration of the varied capabilities across the operating geographies of the company.

Dinesh, the founder of the company, has been instrumental in driving the company’s strategy and growth. He will continue to play an active role in guiding the strategy of the company and work in guiding the M&A strategy of the company. TVS SCS has over the last two decades made a string of acquisitions and integrated these entities effectively, it said.