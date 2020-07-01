TVS two-wheeler sales at 1.91 lakh units in June

TVS Motor Company has reported two-wheeler sales at 1,91,076 units in June 2020 as compared with 56,218 units in May 2020. Of this, domestic sales stood at 1,44,817 units in June 2020, as against 41,067 units May 2020, and 2,26,279 units in June 2019.

Three-wheeler sales in June 2020 stood at 7,311 units, as against 2,688 units May 2020 and 13,641 units in June 2019.

"The market is opening up gradually post the lockdown, and we are witnessing a positive uptake in both domestic retail as well as exports. The company faced supply chain constraints in June. However, countermeasures undertaken have started yielding results. The company is expecting to overcome these in the month of July,” the company said.