TVS Motor Company took the wraps off its new sporty and stylish electric scooter - TVS X - at an event in Dubai on Wednesday.

The born-electric product, a crossover electric two-wheeler, has been designed and developed to target a new segment of customers – Gen Z and millennials.

It comes at an introductory price of Rs 2,49,990 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) with portable 950W chargers priced at Rs 16,275 (including GST) and a 3kW Smart X Home rapid charger also available as an option. The FAME incentive is not applicable for TVS X.

TVS X comes with 4.4 kW battery capacity. It offers a maximum speed of 105 kmph and promises to traverse 140 km at full charge.

At 11kW of peak power, the TVS X is touted as the most powerful EV in the segment, with acceleration of 0-40 kmph in 2.6 seconds. It incorporates a host of new features, including connected tech with its 10.2-inch TFT cluster, powered by the next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform.

It comes with the option of a Smart X Home rapid charger, which delivers 0-50 per cent charging in 50 minutes (optional add-on 3 kW fast charger) or a portable charger delivering 0-80 charging in 4 hours 30 minutes (950W charger).

“What we are showing today is a completely vertically integrated electronic architecture, battery management systems, electric motor systems, and software, all developed in-house. TVS X is a reflection of the vision of TVS Motor and what the brand stands for,” said Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, while unveiling the new electric two-wheeler.

Bookings for the new vehicle are open on the company’s website. Deliveries across 15 cities will start from November in a phased manner.

The company has created an initial capacity of 100 units a day. It plans to sell TVS X outside the country from next fiscal.

Electric vehicle sales

Currently, electric scooters account for about 20 per cent of the company’s scooter sales. With the new TVS X, it expects to double the same in the next three years, said Sudarshan.

The company has indicated its plans to roll out electric two and three-wheelers in the range of 5-25 kW.

With iQube, its first e-ecooter, TVS Motor has emerged as the Number 2 electric two-wheeler maker in the country after Ola Electric, selling close to 98,000 units in calendar year 2023. Ola Electric has sold about 1,57,000 electric scooters so far in this calendar year.

TVS Motor has also seen a revival in bookings, after the FAME II subsidy reduction for electric two-wheelers, and has taken up capacity ramp-up plans for the iQube.

(This correspondent is in Dubai at the invitation of the company)