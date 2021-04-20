Twitter to expand R&D team in India

Twitter today announced its plans to expand its engineering team in India.

As part of these plans, the company announced the appointment of Apurva Dalal as Director of Engineering. Apurva has over two decades of engineering experience spanning global organisations such as Uber, Google, and eBay. He last served as the engineering site lead for Uber Bengaluru.

Starting on April 20, 2021, Dalal will become the senior-most member of Twitter’s engineering team in the country, based in Bengaluru and will be responsible for strengthening the company’s engineering capacity and offerings for local and global audiences.

“By committing to hire and develop local engineering talent, Twitter India will play an important role in the company’s journey to become the world’s most diverse, inclusive, and accessible tech company. The engineering team in Bengaluru, which has expanded rapidly over the past two years, will continue to focus on building more daily utility for new and existing audiences, with capabilities ranging from product development, research and design as well as data science and machine learning,” said a press statement.

Outside of the United States, Twitter has dedicated engineering teams in multiple markets including London, Toronto, Singapore and Bengaluru. The focus on developing engineering capabilities in India comes as part of the company’s broader goal to increase its development velocity, including building a strong foundation for its product. This is what the core team will be focused on based out of Bengaluru.

Nick Caldwell, Vice President of Engineering, Twitter, said, “We’re excited to bring some of the best, cutting-edge engineering jobs for a global Internet platform to India, a country that is not only a priority market for Twitter but is also a hub for world-class engineering talent. Under Apurva’s leadership, the strengthened India engineering site will focus on building core capabilities in our technology to enable us to serve the public conversation.”

Talking about the focus on India, Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director, Twitter India, commented, “India has always been a priority market for Twitter and drives significant growth for the company. In fact, as previously shared, Twitter in India recorded a 74 per cent YoY monetisable daily active usage (mDAU) growth in Q4 2020. In order to scale our reach and build a service that is truly for Indians and by Indians, we are investing in expanding our engineering team in the country.”