Two company executives of Maiden Pharma — the company whose cough syrup WHO had linked to deaths of children in Gambia — have been sentenced to two-and-half years in jail in a nine-year-old-odd case that related to exporting of substandard drugs to Vietnam.

A sessions court in Sonipat sentenced Naresh Kumar Goel, Director and Co-founder of Maiden Pharma and MK Sharma, Technical Director of the company, to two years and six months of rigorous imprisonment and fined them ₹1,00,000 each.

The case pertains to a show-cause notice issued by the Drug Controller almost a decade back when it found that the drug ‘Ranitidine Hydrochloride’ — exported to Vietnam — was “not of standard quality”.

Indian authorities started investigating the company in 2014 after the Consulate General of India in Vietnam told India’s Drug Controller General that Vietnam had blacklisted many Indian companies, including Maiden, for quality violations.

It may be recalled that the Centre suspended production at Maiden Pharmaceuticals in October last year for violations of manufacturing standards after WHO said four of its cough syrups may have killed dozens of children in Gambia.

The company has denied its drugs caused the deaths in Gambia and tests by a government laboratory found that there were no toxins in them.

