Companies

Two SAP India employees tested positive for H1N1 virus

Our Bureau BENGALURU | Updated on February 20, 2020 Published on February 20, 2020

SAP India offices in Bengaluru, Gurgaon and Mumbai have been temporarily closed

Two employees of SAP India, the sales and consulting arm of SAP SE based out of Bengaluru, have tested positive for the H1N1 virus.

An official statement from the company said a detailed ‘contact tracing’ that the infected colleagues may have come into contact with is underway.

“The health of our employees and their families is of utmost priority, as a precautionary measure, all the SAP India Offices across Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai have been closed for extensive sanitisation, and all SAP employees based in these locations have been asked to work from home till further notice,” the statement said.

Published on February 20, 2020
disease
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Firework ropes in Aditya Birla Group’s Applause Entertainment to create original content for Indian viewers