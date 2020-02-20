Two SAP India employees tested positive for H1N1 virus

Two employees of SAP India, the sales and consulting arm of SAP SE based out of Bengaluru, have tested positive for the H1N1 virus.

An official statement from the company said a detailed ‘contact tracing’ that the infected colleagues may have come into contact with is underway.

“The health of our employees and their families is of utmost priority, as a precautionary measure, all the SAP India Offices across Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai have been closed for extensive sanitisation, and all SAP employees based in these locations have been asked to work from home till further notice,” the statement said.